Local Wineries featured on Indiana Grown Wine Trail Video

For those looking for locally produced wine, Indiana Grown has you covered. Indiana Grown focuses on products that are 100% produced and grown in state. The Indiana Grown Wine Trail has 31 wineries throughout the state and 3 of them are located in Northeast Indiana. They include Satek Winery in Fremont, Country Heritage in Laotto and Two EE's Winery in Huntington. Being a part of the Indiana Grown Wine Trail has some significance to Satek Winery.

"It's an interesting organization to be a part of highlighting stuff that is grown in Indiana, it's exciting to be able to do that, to showcase the growers and local products. We have been growing grapes since '93, '94, we have inspired a lot of other people to do it. We have had a lot of other interactions with them so the fact that they would want to work with us is very humbling," says, Jason Satek.

As you follow the trail to all 31 unique wineries, you can get a stamp at each visit on your map. Once you complete the trail you can mail in your map to receive a custom hardwood wine stopper as a prize! You can find the complete list on the Indiana Grown website.