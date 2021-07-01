Local vaccine clinics adapting rollout as rates continue to decline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As of Thursday morning, only 48% of Hoosiers in Allen County are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite the low intake, vaccination rates continue to decline.

As a result, distributors like Parkview Health are adapting their model from hosting mass clinics to a pop-up strategy.

Starting Thursday, Parkview Health is moving their mass vaccine clinic at the Mirro Center to a nearby building on the Regional Medical Center campus. In a statement, Vice President of Nursing Informtics Michelle Charles acknowledged the slowing vaccination rates, saying the decision to move the clinic’s location “will better fit our needs.”

Parkview Health is also partnering with local organizations like the TinCaps for pop-up clinics. During Thursday’s TinCaps game, up to 200 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to fans.

The TinCaps are giving away up to 200 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines during Thursday’s game. Vaccines will be administered at the Lincoln Financial Group Event Center towards the first base line.

TinCaps President Mike Nutter is focusing on accessibility when it comes to Thursday’s clinic. He hopes that this clinic will cater to team employees or fans who have not had time to get their shot.

“We care about them and our fans, and if just doing this tonight can add just one more notch of a next percentage point on the vaccine rates or to bring the infections down, that’s exactly who we want to be,” Nutter said. “

Depending on the tonight’s turnout, Nutter hopes that the TinCaps organization will be able to host future pop-up clinics.