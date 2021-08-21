Local train draws visitors from all over the world

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate the history of trains at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society’s annual open house event. The free event features historical trains and displays for the entire family to enjoy.

The world-famous steam locomotive no. 765 draws crowds from all over the world. Get a look inside below.

Inside the locomotive.

Throughout the event, food trucks will be serving food for guests.

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, Inc. (FWRHS) located at 15808 Edgerton Road in New Haven is an award-winning, 501(c)3 non-profit corporation founded in 1972. The organization has over 800 members, 100 volunteers and nine board of directors and a number of project managers. The mission of FWRHS is to preserve, restore, and operate historic railroad equipment and artifacts significant to Northeast Indiana.