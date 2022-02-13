FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for place to watch the big game, there are some restaurants that will gladly take you in.

The Pub @ 1802 will have special drinks and food inspired by the two cities playing in the big game.

To represent Cincy, they will be serving a special chili with some Cincinnati flavor. For L.A. the bar will be serving Korean style tacos. Also for L.A they will be serving L.A’s most popular drink, the Moscow Mule.

The Pub @ 1802 has plenty of TVs for you to watch the game, and plenty of space for you and your friends.

“It is first come first serve, so the earlier you get here the better. We have the big TV waiting for you to enjoy the game.” Brandon Prater, GM of The Pub at 1802

To see the other food options along with when they open and close, you can visit their website.