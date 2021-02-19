Local show choir students ready to compete amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school show choir, one of the most popular extracurricular activities among students, is set to begin their competitive season amid the pandemic.

Music Directors Jill Jeran and Eric Smead have partnered together for years at Carroll High School, developing a nationally recognized show choir program. Nothing could have prepared them for the task of getting ready for a season during a global pandemic.

Over the last several months, Jeran and Smead have collaborated with school administration to develop guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Those guidelines have altered what students have become accustomed to for rehearsals.

The most glaring difference is wearing a mask. Singing with a mask on seems unnatural, but it is necessary since more respiratory droplets can be spread from singing than talking. Rehearsals have also moved from the normal choir room to larger venues like the school’s gymnasium or auditorium to better space out students.

Singers, who are used to spending hours of rehearsal time singing and dancing in close proximity with their classmates, have been forced to adjust.

“In one sense our students are becoming more independent vocalists and instrumentalists,” Jeran said. “In another sense it’s been hard to work on those types of musical concepts.”

Competitions will not resemble what has been done in the past. Prior to starting the competition season, Jeran and Smead met with other local vocal directors to discuss what a showcase would look like.

“That was really the first time, at least since I’ve been here, that many of the area directors have gotten together and talked,” Jeran said.

In the past, showcases have been an all-day affair. Students and families would block out a Saturday during the Winter to watch dozens of choirs perform. This year, many showcases will be held virtually, with choirs submitting a performance from their own school.

Competitions that are still being held in-person will only allow one school in the building at a time. Groups like Jeran’s will arrive, perform and leave within the span of a couple hours. Judges at these competitions will then announce winners virtually.

Both of Carroll’s show choir groups, Select Sound and Minstrel Magic, are scheduled to compete in their first competition at Homestead High School this weekend.