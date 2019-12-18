Local Shop with a Cop event helps Wells County families in need

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Officers from seven different police departments spent their night playing Santa for kids in their community.

Tuesday night more than 30 kids were given the chance to shop with a cop during the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 134 2nd Annual Kops and Kids event at the Walmart in Bluffton.

“My favorite part is going with kids and kids that might not have had a Christmas or would have had a bad Christmas, they get to come out and have a great time,” F.O.P. President A.J. Campbell said. “This is the next generation of our community and if we can make a positive interaction with law enforcement that’s what we want to do.”

Officers with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Bluffton Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Jay County Sheriff’s Department, Montpelier Police Department, Ossian Police Department, and Wells County Sheriff’s Department participated in the event.