FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday morning an Indiana Senator and Representative volunteered at the Saturday Helping Hands distribution at Community Harvest Food Bank.

Senator Johnson and Representative Judy joined with Community Harvest staff and volunteers to get food into the hands of visiting families in the event that serves 1,100 households weekly.

“We are incredibly grateful to see representatives from our local districts actively participating in our Saturday Helping Hands food distribution program,” said Carmen Cumberland, CHFB President and CEO. “Their dedication and commitment to addressing food insecurity in our community is truly commendable.”

This is not the only event happening in observance of Hunger Action Month. The Johnny Appleseed Festival is also hosting a canned food drive collection throughout the 2-day festival. Individuals attending the festival are encouraged to donate non-perishable foods to any of the donation barrels as they enter the park grounds.

For those in need of food assistance, Community Harvest programs are available for anyone experiencing food insecurity. More information about available programs and distribution schedules can be found at CHFB.org