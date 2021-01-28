Local restaurants make the most of Savor Fort Wayne, despite pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This year’s Savor Fort Wayne provided a much-needed boost to local restaurants who are trying to outlast the pandemic.

Looking back, the annual event was almost cancelled.

Visit Fort Wayne’s Emily Stuck shared a moment from last October when conversations were held about holding the event during a pandemic. Before making a final decision, Stuck consulted with restaurants that were planned to participate. Restaurant managers pleaded with Stuck to not cancel Savor Fort Wayne.

“If we don’t have this in January, I’m worried I won’t make it to February,” Stuck recalled.

From there, Stuck collaborated with restaurants to promote the event while maximizing the safety of guests. Several restaurants, such as Club Soda, introduced carry-out options for those that were leery about dining in.

Following the 2021 edition of Savor Fort Wayne, restaurants across the city saw an overwhelmingly positive response from customers.

Newer restaurants like Utopian Coffee and Kitchen used the week and a half event to welcome new customers. Last Saturday, the final day of Savor Fort Wayne, was the busiest day for Utopian since opening their doors, according to manager Andrew Freehauf.

“I think we saw some new faces because of [Savor Fort Wayne],” Freehauf said.

Próximo has been open since 2018, but the restaurant located in the heart of downtown participated in Savor Fort Wayne for the first time. General Manager Natalie Siegrist said the restaurant saw a noticeable increase in foot traffic during Savor Fort Wayne. Around 150 orders were placed for one of the restaurant’s special offers, which led to customers trying other items on the menu.

“I think the community of restaurants, definitely benefited in general of seeing how many people were still out and about,” Siegrist said. “And it just helped with that positive outlook right now that we all need.”

Club Soda’s new carryout options were also popular among customers. The downtown restaurant had wait times between 1-to-2 hour wait times for carryout orders due to high demand, according to Stuck.

Looking back, Stuck is glad the event went on as scheduled and that customers showed strong support throughout an unprecedented Savor Fort Wayne.

“It felt like everyone was very glad that they participated, despite the pandemic and everything going on.”