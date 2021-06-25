Local response mixed on Derek Chauvin sentence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the sentencing of Derek Chauvin several Fort Wayne leaders are weighing in.

Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will spend 22 and a half years in jail for the death of George Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill handed down the sentence and went beyond the 12 and half year sentence under state guidelines.

Cahill said quote your abuse of position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty was shown to Floyd. With good behavior, Chauvin could be paroled after 15 years.

Those who commented on WANE 15’s Facebook page had mixed reviews. Some were happy about the sentences others were not.

One woman said, “He didn’t even murder him. More like it’s a slap in the face that he is getting that much.”

Another said. “It should of been longer. But I don’t think there is enough time that would bring that man back. I’m glad his family finally has some closure.”

Then there was a person who said. “Shouldn’t of gotten any time at all. And one person asked, “Not sure but if 22 years…but with good behavior does he only serve 11 years?”

Locally leaders were happy with the sentence.

“The MLK Club of Fort Wayne is pleased with the guilty verdict and subsequent sentencing rendered in the Derek Chauvin case. This decision represents an important step toward Dr. King’s dream of equal treatment under the law for all US citizens.” MLK Club of Fort Wayne

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about George Floyd,” said Fort Wayne Urban League chair Ken Christmon. “It’s about is there a pattern in this country and do we have these challenges and I believe we do and we need to address them.”