Local reaction to Presidential Alert Video

Millions received a Presidential Alert this afternoon, it was only a test and sent out by FEMA. This Presidential Alert is meant to only be sent out for national emergencies.

"I'm not really sure what to think. This is so unprecedented, it almost feels invasive to me," says Janet Wooten, of Fort Wayne.

Janet is one of the 225 million people that received the Presidential Alert on their electronic devices across the country. The alert tone is similar to one you'd receive for a weather or amber alert.

The alert in its entirety read, "Presidential Alert. THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

"When those messages appear on mobile devices, people should take those extremely seriously...it has some direct impact on either life or safety," says Antwone Johnson with FEMA.

FEMA says the alerts will only be sent out if there is an incident of national significance, and people need to know urgently.

"There's many applications I think for it. Both militarily and domestically," says Rod Ewing of Fort Wayne.

Janet says the alert is okay as long as its used in the way its intended.

"Any purpose that is meaningful, but if it's to promote a personal political agenda, I object," she explains.

FEMA assures nothing political will be sent.

"You know, one thing that we need to make very clear is that there are laws, policies and procedures that are in place other protocols to assure the system is used in accordance with its intended use as defined by the law," says Antwone.

If you want to turn off the alert, think again. Unlike weather or amber alerts, this is one you can't get rid turn off.