Local printing company making COVID-19 signage, masks for consumer use

The following is a release from Graphics Output:

Graphics Output, a commercial printer in Fort Wayne, is manufacturing decals, signage and cloth masks in response to the community need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The printed signage and decals cover safety and social distancing steps, including the following messages:

· “Stop the spread of viruses like COVID-19. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap & water”

· “Notice: Be prepared to have your temperature checked prior to entering the building”

· “Reminder: Practice social distancing in the break room”

· “Keep 6 feet apart”

All labels and signage are printed and manufactured locally, in Graphics Output’s Fort Wayne-based printing facility. Those interested in purchasing can contact Shawn Van Pelt, Graphics Output sales manager, at shawn@gographicsoutput.com or (260) 748-0577.



Graphics Output is also using its industrial cutters to create cloth masks for personal use, in partnership with Fort Wayne’s MaryJane Luxury Robes Inc. Masks are available for individual and bulk purchase through the website, MaryJaneLuxuryRobes.com.

“We are proud to support our customers in their efforts to keep their employees and customers safe and healthy,” Van Pelt says.