FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday the Society of Black Mental Health Professionals is hosting a Community Mental Health Awareness Walk to break the stigma around mental health in the community.

The walk will start at 10 am in Weisser Park, with transportation offered to McMillen Park. Local organizations such as Erin’s House, Center for Nonviolence, and others are at the event to offer free resources to the public.

The event doubles as a back-to-school event as a collection for school supplies is happening.