FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month, and a local organization in Fort Wayne wants to help lower the abuse rate in Indiana.

Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a pattern of power and control used by one intimate partner against another. That can include physical violence, verbal abuse, emotional abuse, and more.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, 42.5% of Indiana women and 27.9% of Indiana men experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking in their lifetimes.

Its because of those numbers that the Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Harassment and Rape will hold a Silent Witness Display on the courthouse lawn.

Around the courthouse lawn will be silhouettes of women, men, and babies. Each silhouette will have a statistic on them about domestic violence.

As the statistic above showed, it’s not just women who are getting abused, but men as well.

Jessica Crozier, Director of Victim Assistance for the Fort Wayne Police Department, had this to say on that subject.

“A lot of times, I think it’s societies view that men are head of the household, they’re really strong, there’s no way they can be abused. But there are men victims. As a society I just don’t think we make it easy for men to come forward.” Jessica Crozier

The Silent Witness Display will be held Monday on the courthouse lawn from 7:30 a.m. until noon. There will also be another event held at the end of the month, which is the Rise Up Against Domestic Violence event.

For more information on how to find resources for yourself or a loved one, you can visit their website.