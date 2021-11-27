Local nonprofits take Small Business Saturday one step further

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One pop-up shopping event in the Fort has a mission to support Saturday’s national holiday by giving back to nonprofits.

The community is invited to shop local nonprofits for Small Business Saturday at Wunderkammer Company from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to vote on their favorite nonprofit present at the 2nd annual event, giving them a chance to win a grant.

The multipurpose mission is to raise awareness for local nonprofits and to grant the top three nonprofits voted for at the event funds to further improve their mission and efforts in the community they serve.

For-profits businesses are also getting involved. They are not eligible to win the grant, but they support the mission and all five involved have agreed to pay a booth fee that goes toward the fund given to the winners.

Peer voting is in place for the top nonprofits. The more people brought to the event or the more people interacted with at the event will raise the chances of winning the grant.

Event planners attempted to hold the pop-up three other times throughout the past year, but the event was postponed because of COVID-19. Saturday’s event is in full swing.

Nonprofits include Alive Community Outreach, Bloom Project, J&L, Bring It Push It Own It, Wunderkammer and Bigger Than Us, Inc.

For-profits involved are KaySlay Fitness, Empowered Clothing, Cassandra Goods, Groovy Da Barber, and Phenomenal Entertainment.

The event is hosted by Bigger Than Us, Inc. and sponsored by PNC Bank, Wunderkammer Company, Greater Good Northeast Indiana and Bigger Than Us, Inc.