FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — TeenWorks, a local nonprofit, is looking to hire 50 teenagers for the organization’s 2023 Summer Program.

The organization works to empower teens to achieve excellence in community, college and career.

The program runs from June 21 through July 28 and will allow teens to gain work experience, acquire new skills and build their resumes by working at other local nonprofit organizations.

Those who are hired will also attend weekly professional development classes focused on financial literacy, career exploration and professional communication

The positions are paid, although TeenWorks did not specify how much, and those participating in the program will receive food, transportation, uniforms and all necessary equipment to complete the program.

Any Allen County teenager ages 14 to 18 in high school is eligible to apply online.