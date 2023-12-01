FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Young Mothers of America have opened a second location in Fort Wayne to improve the lives of children, at-risk mothers and the overall family structure.

The Young Mothers of America is a non-profit organization with a focus on loving, supporting and encouraging young mothers in the community according to the founder and CEO, Tasha Davis.

“We are so excited to open this space,” said Davis. “We have been operating in a space that we have outgrown which is a great problem to have.”

Some focuses in the services provided are for postpartum mothers, mothers new to pregnancy, and offering services to mothers beyond just the baby stage.

“Young Mothers of America exists to help, encourage, support, love on these mothers who would otherwise become a statistic,” said Davis.

One new feature of this new location is the non-profit’s partnership with the Steamy Womb, an herbal women’s health service that can be provided by becoming a member.

The new location at 910 Coliseum Boulevard West, opened Friday to expand the community outreach for Allen County and the surrounding areas. Hours for the facility are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with by-appointment only hours Thursday and Friday.

To find more information about the services and becoming a member head to Young Mothers of America’s website.