FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Long-time Jamison Meats, Times Corners location will close its doors Tuesday, Owner Paul Jamison confirmed to WANE 15 Saturday. This is due to their lease ending.

Jamison Meats two other locations will continue to operate as normal, 7 days a week. “Customers are sure to find all the delicious meats and specialty items they have enjoyed,” said Jamison. Gift certificates can also be used at either location.

Jamison Meats has been a family owned and operated meat market in the Fort Wayne area since 1946.