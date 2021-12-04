Local kids make crafts to spread holiday cheer at annual ‘We Care’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caring kids in the Boys and Girls Club spent a couple of hours Friday evening bringing holiday cheer to their loved ones.

The annual ‘We Care’ event is a chance for 500 disadvantaged children in Fort Wayne to create crafts as presents for friends, family, teachers and whoever the kids choose to spread the joy to.

One Eleven Design, Herman Miller, and the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne joined forces and design industry leaders preassembled over 1400 craft kits for the kids to create.

For some at-risk kids, it is the only way they can provide gifts for their loved ones, the Herman Miller website says.

Local architecture and building firms participated in the event, along with many other people and organizations who donated time, materials and financial support to contribute to the success of the Fort Wayne club’s event.

“We Care” is a national partnership between Herman Miller Dealers and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

that has spent 25 years benefiting thousands of children in more than 30 cities across North America and

Canada.