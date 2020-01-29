Local health official gives advice about coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The CDC reports the immediate health risk from the coronavirus to the general public is low. The Allen County Health Department echoes that evaluation.

“Is this an immediate concern for people in Allen County? No, unless you happen to be traveling to any of those countries where there is now coronavirus,” says Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan.

She says that includes people right here in Allen County.

“A lot of people don’t realize that in business here in Allen County, there is a ton of people. In fact, we’ve already received a call from someone who was supposed to go there for business. So, it’s not unheard of or unusual that people are traveling to some pretty exotic places right out of Fort Wayne,” says Dr. McMahan.

She is urging anyone that is going out of the country, they should check this website to see if there are any health advisories.

Dr. McMahan also says if you’re traveling anywhere you should always wash your hands, be up to date on immunizations, and wear a surgical mask if needed.

“Whenever you’re flying you have to remember you’re in a very confined environment and you’re sharing that breathing space with a lot of people for a long period of time.”

The Centers for Disease Control says coronavirus spreads through coughing, sneezing, and coming in close contact with those infected. Dr. McMahan believes here in the U.S., we’re not out of the woods yet.

“We’ll see more cases here. I think we need to expect that because of the amount of people that have been infected. So, right now the concern would be if you’re traveling.”

Dr. McMahan says symptoms are like the common flu. Fevers are a sign, but she says any adult with a fever should see a doctor, not just for the fear of the coronavirus.