FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Miss Indiana Lydia Tremaine has launched a new podcast that is encouraging listeners to advocate in their personal spaces. Interviews for the launch event tonight include podcast guru Kibwe Cooper and Ohio congress candidate Matthew Meade.

The podcast is recording live at Pint and Slice on Saturday night from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Live podcast recording, a live concert, and food is included in the ticket for the event. You can find a link to purchase tickets here.