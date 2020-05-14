Local food vendor reacts to Three Rivers Festival cancellation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Timmy’s Pizza and Barbecue spends most of the summer festival hopping, with one of those being the Three Rivers Festival right in its own backyard.

Co-owner Tim Johnson described the cancellation of the Three Rivers Festival as sad, but he halfway anticipated it.

Johnson is one of dozens that set up at the festival’s Junk Food Alley. He says Timmy’s Pizza and BBQ has set up for the past 10 years at the Three Rivers Festival.

But TRF is not the only one its crew set up at during the summer. Johnson says you can find the booth at over 10 festivals throughout the summer.

“Personally, I wish it would go. I’ve got my own convictions, because, you know it’s how I make a living. So, it’s really hurt us financially. But for them to make the decision to err on the side of safety, I can’t blame them…Yeah the festivals for me and my wife, this is what we do. This is all that we do, we travel. We do the festivals, and so we have to do something different this year. That’s for sure,” says Johnson.

The good news is Johnson’s team has essentially set up its own festival at Timmy’s Hall on the weekends. You can get all your festival favorites Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 1346 S Randolph Street in Garrett.

Johnson says he still plans to set up at next year’s festival. But until then, you can also stop by the Timmy’s Pizza and BBQ Huntertown location.

