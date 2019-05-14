Local fallen law enforcement officers honored at national memorial

Two local law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty were honored in Washington D.C. Monday night.

Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Officer David Tinsley with the Fort Wayne Police Department were both honored at a candlelight vigil held at the National Mall.

In February 2017, Sgt. Cox passed away after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a crash.

Officer Tinsley died in September 2018 of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease after chasing down a suspect.

Both officers’ names were engraved into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C. On Monday, their names were formally dedicated during a candlelight vigil. Over 300 officers from across the country were honored with each name being read aloud.

The officers’ wives, Diana Cox and Kris Tinsley, attended the ceremony. They were supported by Susie Matteson-Thomas whose husband, Fort Wayne Police Officer Brad Matteson, died in the line of duty in 2001.

“To have our officer honored here, they deserve it,” said Matteson-Thomas. “They went out and protected us each and every day.”

This year was the 31st National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund candlelight vigil.