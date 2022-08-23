FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Community Foundation of Whitley County and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced an endowment matching program where both organizations will match all donations to the Cancer Services Fund for the next year.

The endowment matching program would turn a hypothetical $10 investment into a $30 investment.

“We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Whitley County not only for this strong demonstration of support for people with cancer, but also for the many ways the foundation works to strengthen and support effective non-profit stewardship to better serve the community,” said Dianne May, CEO and president of Cancer Services.

Anyone interested in making a gift should send it to the foundation at 400 N. Whitley St., Columbia City, IN 46725.

Donors may also visit the foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org and make an online donation.

“When people feel lost, Cancer Services provides them with a place to turn to for advice and support,” said September McConnell, CEO of Community Foundation of Whitley County.