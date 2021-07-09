Local doctor react to Walmart releasing cheaper insulin brand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new, cheaper insulin is soon going to be on Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies shelves in the United States.

Walmart made the announcement back in June that the company would start selling a lower-priced version of insulin. The new private label ReliOn™ NovoLog® Insulin (insulin aspart) injection, manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

The brand is an analog insulin. Analog insulin is the newer version of insulin with works faster but doesn’t last as long as the over version. The vials sell for $72.88 and a FlexPen is priced at $85.88.

“I think this could potentially have a big impact on patience,” said Dr. Emily Schroeder, Medical Director for Diabetes Strategy at Parkview Health. “I have a number of patients on these older insulin, regular and MPH because of cost. So this will be an opportunity to switch to an insulin that is still affordable for them but that might work better.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention more than 34 million Americans, nearly 10% of the U.S. population, live with diabetes. It is also the fastest-growing chronic disease in the country.

And over the past decade, the cost of insulin has increased. According to the American Diabetes Association has the average typical person with diabetes spends around $9,601 per person per year.

WANE 15 reached out to CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Target, and Eli Lilly to get a response and at the time of this publication have not received a response.

A prescription is required to purchase the Walmart brand insulin, and diabetes patients are cautioned to always consult their doctor regarding management of the condition.