Fort Wayne distillery produces hand sanitizer in place of liquor amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Distilling Company recently started to produce hand sanitizer for the community.

Isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and glycerol can be combined together to make high quality hand sanitizer. The distillery says that they can produce up to 400 gallons of sanitizer a day if working at peak production. As of late, they have been producing roughly 100 gallons a day.

On the morning on March 26, the President of Three Rivers Distilling Company said that they had produced at total of 600 gallons of sanitizer, and that they had donated roughly 375 gallons to various groups in our community.

“First responders, our police officers, EMS, fire, hospitals, healthcare centers, nursing homes, those are all top priority,” said Marla Schneider, the President of Three Rivers Distilling Company.

Schneider says that the distillery is in need of donations from companies around the area in order to keep production going.

“Industrial companies can likely donate the isopropyl alcohol to us and one 55-gallon drum is more than helpful to keep us going on a daily basis,” said Schneider.

The distillery is looking for 99.8% isopropyl alochol and 35% hydrogen peroxide.

Schneider says that the proposed government stimulus package will make it easier for the distillery to produce hand sanitizer, as there will not be a tax on the product, which contains alcohol.

“To be able to give this to everybody and in turn see people donating back to us, their time their service, their materials. This has really brought everybody together through this crisis, so we’re very happy to be able to do this,” said Schneider.

More information on Three Rivers Distilling Company can be found on their website here.

