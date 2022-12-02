Mercato Lakes, residential, and Mercato Village are proposed for the southwest side of the county.

Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne.

Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road.

Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use outlots.”

Mercato Village on Illinois Road southwest would provide a retail center on nearly 56 acres. It’s planned to be adjacent to Mercato Lakes, a residential development proposed by local developer Jeff Thomas.

Mercato Lakes, the residential section located at 1400-1800 blocks of West Hamilton Road South, is expected to be constructed on nearly 128 acres with 186 units. No façade renderings were available in planning documents released this week.

Mercato Village, the commercial section located in the 11800 to 12600 blocks of Illinois Road is proposed for three buildings and 14 apartments on nearly 56 acres. On Google Maps, nearby amenities include the Sycamore Hills and Chestnut Hills Golf clubs.

The development appears to be part of the wave of integrated communities constructed to offer commercial and residential opportunities.

In May, restaurateur James Khan proposed something similar off North Clinton Street on 206 acres. Arneo Estates features, woods, a river, and a boulevard in a development planned for more than 60 brownstones, 240 high-end apartments with garages and 73 single family homes with 16 estates.

The Allen County Plan Commission has a public meeting scheduled for Dec. 8.