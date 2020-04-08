Local dental office turns to teledentistry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many medical doctors have transitioned to telemedicine, that now includes a local dental office. Dupont Family Dentistry stopped all non-emergency services, and the office is taking even further steps to protect its patients and staff through teledentistry.

The teledentistry option is available to patients that feel they are having a dental emergency.

Dr. Dave Diehl says one of the big reasons for the teledentistry addition is to offer a place a patient could turn to, rather than going to an emergency room. He says doctors do not want dental patients to go there.

“Instead of the patient coming to the office, we can talk to the patient and get them through whatever dental emergency they’re having, or some of them we can get through the phone conversation, through the Zoom meeting, maybe if we’re lucky we can take a look at something that’s going on in their mouth, and maybe make recommendations. You can give prescriptions and things like that to try to minimize, of course get them out of pain, but also minimize the chance of them ending up in an emergency room or ending up in our office,” says Dr. Diehl

A patient can e-mail emergency@teledentist-fw.com about issues.

Dr. Diehl says the e-mails help sift through what is an emergency, and what can wait.

“When somebody e-mails us there’s a group of 6 of us that we all get that we all get that e-mail at the same time. Between the 6 of us we all immediately read it, somebody does, and the next thing we’re all reading it. And when we pick and choose, okay who’s going to respond to this e-mail, is that a dental assistant kind of response, or is it a dentist response? And most of the time we shot back some type of communication, whether it’s another e-mail or phone call, within 15 minutes, I’d say. So we try to be really responsive with it. It seems like, within an hour you should expect a return call.”

Dr. Diehl says the teledentistry visits cost $30-50 depending on needs, and is significantly less than what a traditional visit in the office would cost for an emergency.

Dr. Diehl believes teledentistry could change the way he practices in the future, in some cases making it easier for patients that have a fear of coming into the office.

Another note, by Monday a new way to send your emergency to Dupont Family Dentistry is coming, so be on the lookout for those changes.

Learn more about Dupont Family Dentistry’s teledentistry by clicking here.