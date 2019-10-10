Local dealer affected by UAW strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly a month into the United Auto Workers strike, there is still no deal between the union and General Motors. The strike has put a halt on production of vehicles and supplying parts to dealers. A Fort Wayne Chevrolet dealer is feeling the effect.

Summit City Chevrolet owner Jane DeHaven says her dealership still has plenty of vehicles for purchase, but her stock of parts is getting thinner and thinner every day.

DeHaven does say the strike has impacted her parts and collision center. She says her business started to feel the squeeze earlier this week.

DeHaven says they’re trying to accommodate her customers the best they can.

“It’s our job as GM dealer to take care of the customers, and we are offering cars, loaner cars while we wait for the parts, or try to find the parts to fix their vehicles,” says DeHaven.

DeHaven says she is working with other dealers to help get parts as quickly as possible. She says it’s special parts that are hard to come by.

Those special parts typically deal with the body of a vehicle, so if you’ve been in a collision and need a new fender, bumper, or anything like that, you may be waiting. DeHaven says if you need their services, talk to them and they’ll be open and honest on what they can do for you.

In the meantime, she and her team are waiting for a conclusion of the strike.

“We hope for a fair and speedy conclusion. I feel for the workers out their picketing and striking, it’s very hard on them. And what we really want is an agreement that builds a foundation for a stronger General Motors, which will benefit all of us. We’re all in this together,” says DeHaven.