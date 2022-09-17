An image of a “welcome” sign at the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicked off the 10-year anniversary of its annual fall festival this weekend with plenty of food and activities to offer.

The festival runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30 on weekends and offers a corn maze, pumpkins, ice cream and baby calves. The farm is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Located at 6532 W. Cook Road, Kuehnert Dairy Farm has been around since 1897, with the sixth generation of family currently running the show in order to provide dairy cattle and milk.

In 2023, the dairy farm plans to launch the Milk House, which will allow visitors to buy milk at the farm.