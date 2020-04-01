Local dad takes daughter on Walt Disney World ‘ride’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Walt Disney World shutdown amid COVID-19 concerns in Orlando, Florida, but that hasn’t stopped one local family from still riding the rides.

Being at home with kids during the pandemic can mean it’s time to get creative. Phillip Amburgey used technology and a little elbow grease to do just that.

His daughter, 8-year-old Avery, took a virtual ride on Splash Mountain, complete with the drop, and a water mist effect from sister Chloe.

Phillip and his family went to Disney World last year, and were planning on making a trip sometime this year until COVID-19 changed that. He said for now, it’d be fun to act like they’re at Disney, at home.

Phillip says he got the idea from other parents posting the videos online.

“I want to encourage parents, there is just such an opportunity right now, I know it’s a scary time, it’s a time with a lot of stress, but at the same time, what a great opportunity to be able to spend quality time with your kids. And take advantage of it. Take advantage of the time, play games with them, find creative out-of-the-box ways to spend time, but enjoy this time while you have it with them,” says Phillip.

Phillip says he only made it to two rides before getting tired, but plans to take Avery on some other rides.

He says you can do it, too, just by typing in: any ride and “POV,” or point-of-view, on YouTube.