Local DACA recipients react to Supreme Court decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, the Supreme Court of United States ruled the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle an Obama-era DACA program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.

Two local DACA recipients that grew up in Fort Wayne and attended local schools shared what opportunities the program presented for them as well as how they want to educate people on what it does for immigrants.

Alexia Zapata Ramos came to Fort Wayne when she was nine years old. She graduated from South Side High School and then Manchester University. She said the program helps make simple benefits available that some might take for granted.

“There’s a right way to do things and we definitely wanted to do that. So, having the program helped us with having a driver’s license, going to school and having these benefits later in life like having a 401K. Even just having something like that that’s maybe so simple to someone else was like a dream to us,” said Zapata Ramos.

Brayan Castillo moved to Fort Wayne when he was three. He later graduated from South Side High School and Purdue Fort Wayne. He said he wants to be able to share the goals of the program with others.

“Not a lot of people know about DACA. So, I always feel like the least I could do is educate them about the program and the benefits of it. In the end, we’re ultimately Americans, and I think being a DACA recipient, we embody the American dream. At the end of the day that’s all we want is to just contribute to the U.S,” said Castillo.

Both Zapata and Castillo recently started their first jobs out of college. Zapata is a CPA and works at a firm in South Bend. Castillo recently started with Lincoln Financial Group in Fort Wayne.