ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As heavy snow swept across Allen County Wednesday, crews worked around the clock to plow snow and cover the roads in salt.

Lots of salt, to be exact.

A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne told WANE 15 Thursday city crews used 800 to 900 tons of salt during Wednesday’s winter storm, and an Allen County spokesperson told WANE 15 county crews used around 400 tons of salt.

Neither Fort Wayne nor Allen County said how much salt each department has left, but the city spokesperson said Fort Wayne would be receiving more salt Thursday so crews can be ready for any additional snow events this winter.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) could not provide any numbers because INDOT crews were still on the roads Thursday, according to an INDOT spokesperson.