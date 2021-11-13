Local creatives fill Fort Wayne’s new community space for holiday market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Support local creatives this holiday season by shopping at one of the newest venues in Fort Wayne.

The Garden’s 2021 Holiday Market began Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and lasts through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The boutique market features one-of-a-kind items from a dozen different vendors and creatives.

Enjoy hot drinks and baked treats while browsing through 4,000 square feet of shopping space that features an art gallery and garage-door enclosed veranda.

The event space provides free parking, with no entry fee.

The Garden is located at 3308 N Anthony Blvd in Fort Wayne.