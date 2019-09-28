Local couple: know stroke signs – even on vacation

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Vincent and Judy Backs were on a vacation trip to England when Vincent noticed his speech was starting to slur – two hours before landing in London.

Thinking it was a simple reaction to a long trans-Atlantic flight, he dragged luggage to the hotel and tried to sleep it off.

When he bumped into hallway walls, his wife searched online for stroke symptoms and went to the hospital.

That smart decision led to three British hospitals over the next nine weeks before being sent home on a medical flight directly to Fort Wayne so recovery could begin at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital .

Vince and Judy consider themselves lucky, as they are back home after days of therapy to restore Vince to as much independence as he is able.

They share their story to stress that stroke can happen – even on vacation – and immediate medical care can be life-saving.

Brain damage can start within minutes of a stroke, although it may take hours to notice symptoms, which are often mistaken for other conditions.

Remember BE FAST

B = BALANCE: Sudden loss of balance

E = EYESIGHT: Blurred, double vision or no vision in one or both eyes

F = FACE: Face looks uneven; one side droops when smiling

A = ARMS: When both arms are raised, one drifts down

S = SPEECH: Trouble speaking; unable to repeat a simple phrase

T = TIME: Call 911 if you observe or experience any of these signs