Local company creates “splash shields” to help prevent spread of COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Signworks started production of “splash shields” which are designed to put a barrier between humans to stop the spread of germs and illness, including COVID-19.

Splash shields, otherwise known as sneeze guards, are relatively simplistic. They are composed of an aluminum frame and a sheet of clear acrylic. Indiana Signworks says that each one of these shields weights around ten pounds. The aluminum frames are coated with paint to help make the cleaning process easier.

Indiana Signworks is producing the splash shields with the intention that they’ll be purchased by local essential businesses, which have remained open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says that they can get these out to businesses quickly.

“We have a very quick turn around time. A very short waiting period, if at all. Our goal is to protect as many folks as possible and as many businesses as possible and help promote that safe environment. To be able to see this in action and actually helping that local business feels very good,” said Exterior Signs Director of Sales, Justin Smith.

Smith also said that while these types of products work well in restaurants, they are also good for grocery stores, banks, and other businesses with receptionists.

“It feels great to be able to have something available to them that will help make them feel more comfortable and hopefully the public feel more comfortable with the interaction portion of folks going out to these businesses to get their essential needs. It feels good to be a part of that,” said Smith.

Splash Shields are for sale now. Contact information can be found on Indiana Signworks website.

