Local coffee company commits to Electric Works space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local coffee company has committed to leasing space inside the Electric Works campus.

Conjure Coffee, which opened its first shop on Columbia Avenue in 2016, will appear in two spots in the former General Electric Campus. A cafe will be featured in the Electric Works Innovation Center while a coffee bar and roastery will be featured in the campus’s food hall and public market.

This is the future home of the food hall and market. Cleanup efforts are seen on the steel support beams. Compare those in the background of the photo to those in the foreground.

In a statement shared with WANE 15, Conjure Coffee’s founder called the move an ‘exceptional and unique opportunity.’

“As a Fort Wayne native, I love the vision for Electric Works and what it represents,” Corey Waldron said. “I’ve also been inspired by my experiences with food halls and innovation spaces in my travels to other cities — and I’m thrilled about Electric Works bringing those experiences to our region.”

Earlier this month, Conjure Coffee announced an expansion into the Botanical Conservatory.

Among other companies or groups calling dibs on space in Electric Works: Parkview, Joseph Decuis, Three Rivers Music Theatre, Spherion Staffing, Rush Rock Gym, Fort Wayne Metals, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Indiana Tech and a high-tech greenhouse.