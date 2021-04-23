Local churches hold ‘Stand Together 4 Justice Rally’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several Fort Wayne churches and organizations joined together at the Allen County Courthouse on Friday to praise the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin.

A crowd of around 50, spread out over the courthouse lawn signing, praying and thanking God for the guilty verdict. However, those who spoke say the work is not over.

Pastors from across the Summit City said it was not a celebration as you, “can’t celebrate the death of George Floyd.” Instead, they say this is the beginning to make sure more injustice gets shown and officers like Derek Chauvin are held accountable for their actions.

They also want to show that no matter your race, age, gender or religion we can all work together to help Fort Wayne become a better place.

Moving forward officials here say you can help stop racial injustice by speaking out and joining events like the one held Friday.