Local chess clubs hosting free tournament at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne chess clubs, Fort Chess and Take a Stan Chess Club, are hosting a free chess tournament at Promenade Park on Sunday.

The free event open to people of all skill levels. Chess instructors will be on-site to teach anyone interested in learning how to play.

Workshops will be held at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to teach the game, or help people sharpen their skills.

The tournament is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a a life-size chess board for kids to play on.

