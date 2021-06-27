Local chess clubs hosting free tournament at Promenade Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne chess clubs, Fort Chess and Take a Stan Chess Club, are hosting a free chess tournament at Promenade Park on Sunday.

The free event open to people of all skill levels. Chess instructors will be on-site to teach anyone interested in learning how to play.

Workshops will be held at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to teach the game, or help people sharpen their skills.

The tournament is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a a life-size chess board for kids to play on.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss