FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, 111 Designs, and other area businesses are coming together to bring merriment to local children’s lives for the 5th annual We Care Event.

Debby Stellwagen wit the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne and Janet and Ellen Roe of 111 Design stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above. The We Care Event is on Wednesday, December 6.

Until the end of the day on Sunday, December 3, you can vote for the best craft being offered to children participating in the We Care Event. You can click here to do so. You can also click here to learn how to get involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne.