Local business servicing ventilators from around the country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ventilators are a major medical device being used to treat COVID-19. The machines are needed for the very ill, but need to be in working order. A Leo company is checking over the machines, and making repairs if needed.

Mobile Medical Repair is a two-fold business. One part is seeing patients and setting them up with equipment locally. The other is servicing those ventilators from around the country.

Husband and wife team Dominick McCann and Angela King started the business in 2003. In the past couple of weeks, they’ve seen their ventilator repair business increase exponentially.

Mobile Medical Repair typically would receive only 20 ventilators a week to service, now it’s nearly 100 a week.

“They’re coming from all over the country, state health departments, CDC stockpiles, anybody and everybody is sending ventilators. Fire and EMS, nursing facilities, hospitals, everyone,” says McCann

Receiving the machines also means taking extra precautions before work can start.

“We don’t approach any of the machines without masks and gloves. And then we spray them down with disinfectant, and we let it sit on their for 3-5 minutes, so it really soaks in and gets rid of what it needs to get rid of. And then we bring them in, and wipe them down again with another sanitizer before we even open a unit and do any maintenance to it,” says McCann.

McCann and King say many facilities are having them look-over the ventilators to make sure it’s good to go, which takes about a day. If it needs repairs, that could take longer. And they feel the urgency to get the machines back to the facilities.

“The stress that we’re feeling is nothing compared to the workers on the front lines, but we look at it as, every machine sitting here could save somebody’s life if it’s not sitting in our shop. We gotta get them out the door. You know they’re not helping anybody sitting here. So, we’re cognizant of that. That’s stressful, that’s what’s driving us. We gotta get these out, because that might be somebody’s life,” says King.

Mobile Medical Repair is also asking if you have an old ventilator not in use, to donate it them. They will repair it for free and place it to somewhere in need.

“We’ve given over 25 ventilators to local community hospitals as loaners to help them get through this, and make sure the community has ventilators. And our guys, my guys here in the shop Saloman, Luis, and Joe are amazing. They’ve been putting in extra hours, and extra time, are really stepping up. I’m proud of everybody,” says McCann.

King is on an advisory board for a company that has developed a ventilator that has 5 machines in one. She helped create the clinical features. Those ventilators are set to be produced by GM in Kokomo.

To learn more about Mobile Medical Repair, click here.