FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Owners of Triple E Construction and IMACK Barber Lounge partnered to give back to the community in their Get Clean for Spring event Sunday.

The event took place at the IMACK Barber Lounge at their location off Spy Run from noon to 8 p.m.

Everything at the event was free of charge to the public and included haircuts, food, entertainment, and a raffle.

Organizers say they held the event to give back to the community because they want to show their appreciation for what the community has done for them. IMACK Barber Lounge owner Mack Vachon says he decided to host the event on his birthday because he felt there was no better way to celebrate than showing thanks to others.

The owners say they already have future events lined up and plan to continue working together for years to come.