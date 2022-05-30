WILSHIRE, Ohio (WANE)– One local business endeavor to honor veterans has grown into an annual Memorial Day tradition for the Wilshire community.

Willshire Home Furnishings started a display of military uniforms and other memorabilia after owner Aleta Wiess’ found memorabilia from her father who served in Normandy, France, and Africa during WWII in the Army.

Over the span of 12 years, the exhibition began with a mere 23 uniforms and has grown into 165 military uniforms and other memorabilia that members of the community can view.

The open house celebrates the patriotic weekend including the Annual Willshire Parade that is held at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day.

“We always enjoy hearing all of the interesting stories and look forward to the opportunity to personally thank each veteran for their service to our country,” Wiess said.

Donations were collected over the weekend to benefit the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.



This year’s parade also marks 200 years since the founding of the town of Willshire.