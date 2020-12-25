Local brewery offers Christmas beer for a limited time

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) — Hop River Brewing Company is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas “Beer-acle”.

The brewery, which is open for drinks only, is bringing back a popular beer that has not been on tap in years. Starting Friday night at 7 p-m they’re open just two kegs of I-P-A “Bill-able Hours”, which will equal a little more than 200 drinks.

Tap Room Manager Amanda Wendt says it’s a nod to the last time they had the beer available.

“It was so popular and we ended up finding to random kegs of it after it was gone the first year that it was open and so we decided to tap those kegs on Christmas and call it a Christmas Beer-acle, which is kind of why we’re calling it a Christmas Beer-acle now,” tap room manager Amanda Wendt said.

Whatever is left of the beer at the end of the night will be canned and sold at Hop River. The brewery is open Christmas Day from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.