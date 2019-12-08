Local bakery host cookie decorating for Santa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Country Kitchen SweetArt will host it’s Cookie Decorating and Santa Visit.

Baking cookies for Santa is one of the most traditional Christmas activities of all time, and Country Kitchen SweetArt wants to take it a step further and help the community decorate its cookies.

The event starts at 10:30 am and ends at 4:30 pm. Guest will have the chance to chat and take pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Clause. Afterwards, Country Kitchen participants will decorate three cookies. Registration is $15 per person that includes a ticket to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause, three sugar cookie cut-outs, and icing and sprinkles for decorating. Registration is highly recommended; walk-ins are welcome .

Click here to register.