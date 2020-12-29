Local author encourages others to view life from ‘The Positive Side’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jeremy Todd wants to spread positivity as people look ahead to 2021, using his own story.

Growing up at 5 feet, 2 inches and underweight, Todd was a frequent target of bullying. Years after graduating from North Side High School he endured financial hardships, even declaring bankruptcy.

It was hard to remain positive through those tough times.

“I had to go through those things to understand my true identity,” Todd admitted.

Years later, Todd reflects on his adversity in his recently published book, “The Positive Side.” Within the book, Todd discusses some of those topics such as bullying, financial troubles and a general bad outlook on life.

After years of self-doubt, Todd is willing to open himself up and be vulnerable with others who are in a similar position.

“I have a voice, I have a big voice, and I like talking about these things,” Todd said. “One of the reasons I do it is for all the people that may not be able to do that. It may be difficult for them to talk about it, and I just really want to put myself out there like that and be that example for people that maybe don’t have anywhere else to turn to.”

Todd hopes his story can inspire others to change their mindset and make the most of their opportunities in the new year.

Todd also launched “The Positive Side” podcast to continue to share his story connect with others beyond his book.