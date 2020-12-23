Local artist using voice to impact others after going viral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nicholas Greathouse, also known as “Nicky Gracious,” is turning over a new leaf using his musical talent.

The faith-based rapper did not have an easy childhood, shuffling between group homes and juvenile detention centers. Greathouse used rap as a way to cope from his everyday struggles.

That escape engulfed him to the point where Greathouse emulated common themes found in rap, such as violence, drug abuse, degrading women. He admitted he spent 20 years of his life behind bars.

Greathouse was ashamed of what he had become. He wanted to get out of this negative cycle and do something meaningful with his life.

One day while sitting in a jail cell, Greathouse started thinking of lyrics to a new rap.

“I had this moment of clarity, and just sat and poured myself out into the paper with that pen,” Greathouse recalls. “It took about 30 minutes to write the song, ‘Stand Up.'”

Instead of glorifying the acts that brought him to his lowest point, “Stand Up” reflects on those choices and decides to make amends. Greathouse does not shy away from discussing his past because he wants to help others who are going through the same struggle.

In August, Greathouse’s sister posted a video of him rapping to “Stand Up” on Facebook. Four months later, that Facebook video has more than one million views.

“I had no idea that video was even going to be posted. Second, that it was going to have such a huge response,” Greathouse said.

“It’s so fulfilling and satisfying to be able to finally do something good, to counteract some of those negative things I was doing back then,” Greathouse said.

Greathouse believes the video went viral not just because of his talent, but also because of the message behind his song. He knows many others feel like they are going through their own hardships.

Using his story and talent, Greathouse wants to inspire others who are going through their own hardships.

Greathouse took the next step in his artistic career by signing with RiP Records, a Christian-based record label. Together, they released a lyric video to “Stand Up” and plan to produce more music that has a positive impact on communities.

“My next step is to keep making music that’s passionate, that’s inspiring, and deliver a powerful message.”