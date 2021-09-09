Load of tomatoes spilled on US 27 in Decatur

Tomatoes are shown spilled on U.S. 27/13th Street in Decatur on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.(Photo courtesy Quincy Murray)

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A load of tomatoes was spilled along U.S. 27 in Decatur Thursday morning.

It was just before 11 a.m. when the load of tomatoes were dumped out of a trailer along 13th Street at Washington Street.

Decatur Police told WANE 15 a truck was hauling the tomatoes from Michigan to the Red Gold plant in Geneva when a door on the trailer opened for some reason and the tomatoes fell out.

The tomatoes were scattered across the northbound lanes of 13th Street/U.S. 27, police said.

A crew was cleaning up the mess.

