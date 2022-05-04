FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– With warmer weather comes live music, courtesy of Fort Wayne’s second annual Downtown Live! concert series.

The concert series will feature local musicians and performers every Friday evening on The Landing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through June, July, and August.

The Downtown Live! events are free to the public & street parking will be free after 5 p.m.

The live music doesn’t just stop at the end of summer, additional Downtown Live! events will be hosted on The Landing on Friday, September 2, and October 7.

Performers include the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra, Midnight Mimosas, Aleena York, and more.

For a complete list of performances, visit the Downtown Fort Wayne website.