Live music can play again in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Live music and karaoke can resume in Huntington.
Mayor Richard Strick has signed an executive order allowing venues within city limits to resume karaoke and live music “once the owner or operator establishes steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.” The plan must be approved y the city’s building inspector and fire marshal and the county’s public health officer.
After that, the music can play.
Live music was unplugged in Huntington in November as the city battled a climbing positivity rate. As of Wednesday, Huntington County was listed in the orange category of community spread, with 377 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of just over 8 percent.
Since Feb. 1, Huntington County has averaged more than 18 new COVID-19 cases per day. Cases have been traced to workplaces, as well as grocery stores, restaurants, bars and gyms.
Strick said the adjustment came after dialogue with bar owners, with consultation from the county health department and Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger.
“Health and safety continue to be our top priority,” said Strick. “With the right protocols in place, the risk of spreading COVID-19 during activities like singing and live music can be reduced. The owners of these venues are taking good steps to protect their customers and staff.”
Other restrictions in Strick’s executive order from November remain in place, including capacity limits based on the county’s color designation.
Residents were encouraged to wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and practice good hand hygiene.
“We are trying to decrease the risk in all of these environments to allow for as much normal life as possible,” Dr. Pflieger said. “We know how a positive case can ripple through workplaces and families and the community. Your behavior can cause an infection in someone without them wanting it.”