Live auction helps support Science Central’s mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central’s annual Mixology fundraiser is this Friday. While tickets are sold out for the event the community can still get involved.

Those attending Mixology at Science Central Friday will be practicing the science of espionage as the theme of the night, while sampling cocktails made by bartenders from across town.

The event is one of the largest fundraisers for Science Central with all proceeds from Mixology going towards Science Central’s mission to provide hands-on science education for people of all ages.

Helping to bring new programs and exhibits to Science Central, while also providing funds for operating costs. While the event with drinks and food is already sold out for this year, Science Central has opened the silent auction to the community.

“There are days in Fort Wayne, different restaurants that are available, and some of our Science Central Programming,” explained Amy Alexander, Education Director at Science Central, “Bring us to your kid’s classroom. There are birthday parties available, membership is up there, so lots of Science Central goodies as well.”

A link to the auction can be found here.

You do not have to have a Mixology ticket to participate and bid in the silent auction.